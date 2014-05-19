Credit Suisse pleads guilty to U.S. criminal charge

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
WASHINGTON May 19 Credit Suisse AG pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court on Monday to a criminal charge of helping Americans evade taxes.
The court in Alexandria, Virginia, set a sentencing date of Aug. 12.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.