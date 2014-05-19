版本:
Credit Suisse pleads guilty to U.S. criminal charge

WASHINGTON May 19 Credit Suisse AG pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court on Monday to a criminal charge of helping Americans evade taxes.

The court in Alexandria, Virginia, set a sentencing date of Aug. 12.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Peter Cooney)
