Credit Suisse to make heavy Europe cuts - sources

LONDON, June 25 Switzerland's Credit Suisse
is set to cut senior staff in its E uropean investment
banking business by up to a third, three sources familiar with
the matter said, as tighter regulation and weak markets hurt the
sector.
"In the European investment banking business, they're going
to get rid of 60 directors and managing directors (MDs)," one of
the people said, speaking anonymously.
The investment banking division involves advisory on mergers
and acquisitions, stock market listings, financing and debt
issues, as opposed to other areas of the broader investment bank
that focus on securities trading.
"It's about a third of the directors and 10 to 15 percent of
the MDs," this same person said, r eferring to what are typically
two most senior job ranks in the banking world.
The lay-offs would happen in July, this person said, though
often the formal process of redundancies can drag on for several
months. A second person added the cuts could end up affecting
between 20 and 30 percent of senior investment banking staff in
Europe, depending on final numbers.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.