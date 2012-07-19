CORRECTED-Credit Suisse to cut more jobs in US

(Corrects sixth paragraph to show layoffs are part of
previously announced plan)
NEW YORK, July 19 Credit Suisse Group
is laying off another 138 employees in the New York region
beginning next month, the third round of layoffs it has made
this year.
The cuts, mentioned in a filing Wednesday with New York
State's Department of Labor, follows an announcement by
Switzerland's second-biggest bank the same day of a 15.3 billion
Swiss franc ($15.63 billion) capital-raising plan that includes
trimming 1 billion Swiss francs from its cost base.
Credit Suisse has not detailed job cuts worldwide, but the
required notice in New York brings to 373 the number of layoffs
in the region this year.
The filing did not disclose the level of seniority nor the
business areas in which the layoffs will occur, but attributed
the cause to "economic" reasons.
A bank spokesman in New York declined to comment.
The cuts are part of Credit Suisse's announcement last year
that it would eliminate about 3,500 jobs worldwide and $2.1
billion of annual costs by the end of 2013 throughout its
private banking, asset management and investment banking
divisions. The bank did not say whether the new capital plan
includes additional layoffs.
Credit Suisse employed about 11,700 people in the United
States, Canada and other parts of the Americas as of Dec. 31
2011.
It is not alone in trimming jobs and businesses in the face
of higher regulatory capital requirements, depressed
interest-related profits and reduced risk-taking.
Sources told Reuters on Thursday that Deutsche Bank
will ax almost a tenth of its investment banking
staff, or around 1,000 jobs after saying in April it saw no need
for layoffs at the investment bank.
Bank of America Corp on Wednesday announced a second
leg of its campaign to cut 30,000 jobs by the end of 2014 en
route to saving $5 billion a year. Goldman
Sachs Group also announced Wednesday additional job
culling that it said will affect some high-ranking employees.
Credit Suisse, which earlier this year closed its commercial
mortgage-backed securities origination businesses, said it
continues to accelerate plans to reduce its profile in
capital-eroding businesses, including some of its
asset-management operations.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz, additional reporting by Katharina
Bart; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)