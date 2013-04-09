Outgoing Deutsche Bank finance exec Jones to join CSuisse-memo

Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
ZURICH, April 9 Outgoing Deutsche Bank finance expert Charlotte Jones will join Swiss bank Credit Suisse as head of group finance and investor relations in July, according to a memorandum seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
"Based in London, Charlotte will lead this newly combined function and report to me. She will join as a Managing Director and serve on the CFO Executive Committee," Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said in an internal memo to staff.
Jones's departure earlier this month from the German lender, where she was deputy to finance chief Stefan Krause, raised eyebrows because it was seen as a blow to Deutsche Bank's stated efforts to raise female representation among its top ranks. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.
LONDON, April 3 The dollar edged up in European trading on Monday as investors shrugged off a lack of motives to buy it last week and awaited more clarity on the strength of the U.S. economy and pace of future interest rate hikes.