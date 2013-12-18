New Jersey sues Credit Suisse over mortgage securities

BRIEF-General Electric says GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
* GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
Dec 18 The New Jersey Attorney General announced on Wednesday a lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG that accuses the bank of misrepresenting the risks on more than $10 billion in securities backed by home loans.
Credit Suisse did not disclose that the loan originators it used had poor track records of defaults and delinquencies, and that some had been suspended from doing business with the bank, the state's acting attorney general John Hoffman said in a statement.
* GE Capital exits European consolidated prudential supervision
March 30 President Trump's U.S. Air Force Secretary nominee Dr. Heather Wilson, a former congressional representative from New Mexico, told senators on Thursday that other jets did not have the stealth capability of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet.
* Ford invests c$500 million for research and development in canada; doubles connectivity team and opens new research and engineering centre in ottawa