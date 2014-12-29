CORRECTED-Credit Suisse to fight New York mortgage securities case

(Corrects timing of Credit Suisse statement)
ZURICH Dec 29 Credit Suisse Group AG
has signalled that it intends to fight a U.S. lawsuit that
accuses the Swiss bank of deceiving investors in mortgage-backed
securities it had issued.
A New York State Supreme Court justice last week rejected
the Zurich-based bank's request to dismiss the case, in which
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman accuses the bank of
misrepresenting the quality of loans underlying residential
mortgage-backed securities sponsored and underwritten by Credit
Suisse in 2006 and 2007.
Investors suffered $11.2 billion in losses on the
securities, according to Schneiderman's lawsuit, which stems
from a joint federal-state working group created by President
Barack Obama to go after wrongdoing that led to the 2008
financial crisis.
"We will appeal this particular decision and continue to
defend ourselves in this case," Credit Suisse said in a
statement on Thursday after the rejection of its request for the
case to be dismissed.
The U.S. government's examination of financial crisis-era
mortgage abuses is now Credit Suisse's biggest legal worry,
after it in May set aside a years-long U.S. probe into its
dealings with Americans evading taxes by pleading guilty to a
criminal charge and agreeing to pay more than $2.5 billion in
penalties.
U.S.-based rivals including Bank of America Corp,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc have in
recent months reached settlements with the U.S. government over
charges they misled investors into buying troubled
mortgage-backed securities.
In October Credit Suisse said it added a net 390 million
Swiss francs ($395 million) to its litigation provisions in the
third quarter, without saying what the provision was for.
($1 = 0.9867 Swiss francs)
