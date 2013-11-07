Lehman sues Credit Suisse to expunge $1.1 bln 'inflated' claims

NEW YORK Nov 7 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc has
sued Credit Suisse Group AG, seeking to reduce
"inflated" bankruptcy claims by roughly $1.1 billion, and also
recover about $150 million from the Swiss bank.
In a complaint filed on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court
in Manhattan, Lehman accused Credit Suisse of exaggerating
claims related to the early end of tens of thousands of
derivatives transactions.
Lehman calculated that the $1.19 billion in Credit Suisse
claims at issue may be worth just $74.6 million. Lehman also
estimated that Credit Suisse owes it roughly $150 million on
some international transactions.
"Credit Suisse failed to offset counterbalancing positions,
opportunistically selected favorable valuation dates and times,
and valued its positions inconsistently to its own advantage,
all without adequate - or any - justification," Lehman said.
Lehman said Credit Suisse's actions were "not commercially
reasonable, not done in good faith and greatly inflated the
amount of losses claimed."
Credit Suisse spokesman Drew Benson declined to comment.
The lawsuit seeks to reduce or void Credit Suisse's claims,
and recover damages for alleged breach of contract.
Once Wall Street's fourth largest investment bank, Lehman
filed for protection from creditors on Sept. 15, 2008, and its
bankruptcy remains by far the largest in U.S. history.
Lehman emerged from Chapter 11 in March 2012 under a plan
that could eventually return $65 billion to creditors. The
company is winding down, a process expected to take a few years.
The case is Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc et al v. Credit
Suisse et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 13-ap-01676. The main bankruptcy case is In re: Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc in the same court, No. 08-13555.