2012年 8月 1日

Credit Suisse names DeNunzio global chairman of M&A

Aug 1 Credit Suisse named veteran investment banker David DeNunzio as global chairman of mergers and acquisitions, as part of a broader reshuffling of the group in recent weeks, according to an internal memo on Wednesday.

DeNunzio's appointment comes after Steve Koch, who was co-chairman of the M&A group, decided to retire to become the deputy mayor of the city of Chicago, effective Sept. 4.

Scott Lindsay, who was the other co-chairman of the M&A group, was earlier named the global head of M&A.

DeNunzio will now be the sole chairman of the group.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

