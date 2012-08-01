UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse names DeNunzio global chairman of M&A

* Move part of broader reshuffling in M&A group

* Koch to retire, become deputy mayor of Chicago

By Paritosh Bansal

Aug 1 Credit Suisse Group AG named veteran investment banker David DeNunzio as global chairman of mergers and acquisitions, as part of a broader reshuffling of the group in recent weeks, according to an internal memo on Wednesday.

DeNunzio's appointment comes after Steve Koch, who was co-chairman of the M&A group, decided to retire to become the deputy mayor of Chicago, effective Sept. 4.

Scott Lindsay, who was the other co-chairman of the M&A group, was earlier named the global head of M&A.

DeNunzio, who was earlier vice chairman, will now be the sole chairman of the group, according to the memo. He will report to Jim Amine, global head of the Investment Banking Department, and Lindsay.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

DeNunzio, who has spent 23 years at the bank, has been involved in deals across many sectors, including industrials, energy, retail and consumer, and financial institutions.

He joined the M&A group of the First Boston Corp, the predecessor firm to Credit Suisse, in 1989 after nine years at Kidder, Peabody & Co.

His recent transactions include advising Goodrich on its $16.5 billion sale to United Technologies Corp, and Airgas Inc in a hostile bid by Air Products & Chemicals Inc.