UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse names DeNunzio global chairman of M&A

By Paritosh Bansal
Aug 1 Credit Suisse Group AG named
veteran investment banker David DeNunzio as global chairman of
mergers and acquisitions, as part of a broader reshuffling of
the group in recent weeks, according to an internal memo on
Wednesday.
DeNunzio's appointment comes after Steve Koch, who was
co-chairman of the M&A group, decided to retire to become the
deputy mayor of Chicago, effective Sept. 4.
Scott Lindsay, who was the other co-chairman of the M&A
group, was earlier named the global head of M&A.
DeNunzio, who was earlier vice chairman, will now be the
sole chairman of the group, according to the memo. He will
report to Jim Amine, global head of the Investment Banking
Department, and Lindsay.
A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
DeNunzio, who has spent 23 years at the bank, has been
involved in deals across many sectors, including industrials,
energy, retail and consumer, and financial institutions.
He joined the M&A group of the First Boston Corp, the
predecessor firm to Credit Suisse, in 1989 after nine years at
Kidder, Peabody & Co.
His recent transactions include advising Goodrich on its
$16.5 billion sale to United Technologies Corp, and
Airgas Inc in a hostile bid by Air Products & Chemicals
Inc.