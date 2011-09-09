Credit Suisse hires Greenhill insurance banker-memo

BRIEF-TMX Group reports $3.65 bln of total financings for January
* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Credit Suisse CSGN.VX has hired Greenhill & Co (GHL.N) investment banker George Matsuzaka to focus on the insurance sector, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.
Matsuzaka started his banking career at Credit Suisse, according to the memo, and left the bank in 2003.
He follows former Greenhill colleague Alejandro Przygoda, who left the boutique financial advisory firm to co-head Credit Suisse's global financial institutions group earlier this summer.
Matsuzaka will be based in New York and will report to the co-heads of the Americas financial institutions group, Neil Carragher and Steven Pierson. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.