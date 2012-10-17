Top Credit Suisse Mideast banker Yammine resigns-sources

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
DUBAI Oct 17 Credit Suisse's Middle East managing director and co-chief executive officer, Bassam Yammine, has resigned from the bank to pursue personal investments, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Yammine, who joined the Swiss bank in 2007, will stay until the end of 2012 to assist in the handover process, one of the sources said. A replacement is yet to be appointed, the source added.
The sources declined to be named before an official announcement. Comment could not immediately be obtained from the bank.
Under the management of Yammine, who headed its investment banking and asset management businesses in the region, Credit Suisse has been strengthening its ties with Gulf Cooperation Council countries, mainly the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
The bank advised investment firm Qatar Holding on several deals including high-profile purchases of stakes in German auto maker Porsche and the acquisition of London's famed Harrods department store.
Qatar owns a 6.2 percent stake in Credit Suisse and is the top shareholder in the bank, followed by Saudi Arabia's Olayan Group. Both Gulf entities took part in Credit Suisse's 2012 capital raising. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.