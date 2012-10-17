UPDATE 1-C.Suisse's top Mideast banker Yammine resigns

By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI Oct 17 Bassam Yammine, Credit Suisse's
top Middle East investment banker and the co-chief
executive for the bank's operations in the region, has resigned
to pursue personal business interests, the Swiss lender said on
Wednesday.
Yammine, who joined Credit Suisse 2007 and is among the
senior most banking figures in the region, will stay until the
end of 2012 to assist in the handover process, Credit Suisse
said in an emailed statement.
Big U.S. and European banks are cutting investment banking
jobs in the Middle East as the promise of emerging markets is
eclipsed by a need to cut costs and a dearth of deal activity.
Deutsche Bank, Bank of America and
Japan's Nomura Holdings have all cut jobs in their
investment banking teams in the region.
Globally, Credit Suisse is in the middle of a programme to
cut costs by the end of 2013.
Yammine ran the bank's operations in the Middle East along
with Bruno Daher, who is also the head of private banking for
the Middle East and Indian sub-continent.
Under Yammine, who headed its investment banking and asset
management businesses in the region, Credit Suisse has been
strengthening its ties with Gulf Cooperation Council countries,
mainly Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
The bank advised sovereign wealth fund Qatar Holding on
several deals including high-profile purchases of stakes in
German auto maker Porsche and the acquisition of
London's famed Harrods department store.
Qatar is the top shareholder in Credit Suisse with a 6.2
percent stake, followed by Saudi Arabia's Olayan Group. Both
Gulf groups took part in a 2012 capital raising.
Credit Suisse has a strong investment banking presence in
Qatar run by Aladdin Hangari, who was appointed under Yammine.
Saad Bennani, based in Dubai, was named the co-head of the
Middle East investment bank along with Yammine last year.
Credit Suisse is planning to trim its investment banking
team in Dubai and relocate some junior analysts to neighbouring
Qatar as part of its efforts to cut costs.
Earlier, Reuters reported Yammine's departure citing two
sources familiar with the matter, with one of them adding the
bank was yet to announce a replacement.