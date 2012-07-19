Morgan Stanley's Hammond joins C.Suisse mining team

LONDON, July 19 Investment bank Credit Suisse has appointed Morgan Stanley's David Hammond as managing director and global head of metals and mining, in its Global Industrials Group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Hammond has spent his entire career to date at Morgan Stanley, joining in 1997. He advised on transactions including Arch Coal's $3.4 billion acquisition of International Coal Group and Barrick Gold's acquisition of Equinox Minerals.

Hammond, who will start in October and will initially be based in London, will report to Mark Echlin and Andy Lipsky, co-heads of Credit Suisse's Global Industrials Group.

The memo, the content of which was confirmed by a spokesperson for the bank, said Hammond would be responsible for leading the bank's metals and mining client coverage strategy on a global basis.

Metals and mining represents the largest fee pool in industrials, more than twice that of any other sector, the memo added.