Morgan Stanley's Hammond joins C.Suisse mining team

LONDON, July 19 Investment bank Credit Suisse
has appointed Morgan Stanley's David Hammond as
managing director and global head of metals and mining, in its
Global Industrials Group, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
Hammond has spent his entire career to date at Morgan
Stanley, joining in 1997. He advised on transactions including
Arch Coal's $3.4 billion acquisition of International
Coal Group and Barrick Gold's acquisition of Equinox
Minerals.
Hammond, who will start in October and will initially be
based in London, will report to Mark Echlin and Andy Lipsky,
co-heads of Credit Suisse's Global Industrials Group.
The memo, the content of which was confirmed by a
spokesperson for the bank, said Hammond would be responsible for
leading the bank's metals and mining client coverage strategy on
a global basis.
Metals and mining represents the largest fee pool in
industrials, more than twice that of any other sector, the memo
added.