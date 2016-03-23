MOVES-PJT hires media banker from Credit Suisse -sources

March 23 Michael Gilbert, an investment banker focused on advising media companies, has left Credit Suisse Group AG to join former Morgan Stanley rainmaker Paul Taubman's PJT Partners Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

Gilbert, a managing director, has been with Credit Suisse since 2004, according to his LinkedIn profile. He will join PJT in New York in June, the people said this week, asking not to be named because the move has not yet been officially announced.

At PJT, Gilbert will cover the information services industry as part of the media banking team, which specializes in everything from traditional and digital media to sports, the sources added.

Spokespeople for Credit Suisse and PJT declined to comment.

At Credit Suisse, Gilbert advised Interactive Data Corp on its $5.2 billion sale to Intercontinental Exchange Inc last year. His other clients included Nielsen Holdings Plc , Bloomberg and McGraw-Hill Education, according to the sources.

PJT has been hired in recent months to advise on high-profile transactions such as Viacom Inc's potential sale of a minority stake in the Paramount Pictures movie studio. It is also one of the investment banks working with Yahoo Inc to help it explore strategic options, the internet company has said.

Since Taubman left Morgan Stanley in 2012, he has been behind some of the world's biggest media and telecom mergers, including Verizon's $130 billion deal to buy out Vodafone's stake in its wireless venture, and Altice NV's $17.7 billion acquisition of the fourth-largest U.S. cable operator, Cablevision Systems Corp, according to announcements of these deals.

Other senior Credit Suisse bankers, John Trousdale and Tom Davidson also joined PJT last year, Reuters has previously reported.

Credit Suisse has bulked up its ranks by hiring a team of healthcare bankers from Barclays earlier this year. Last year, it also brought on technology, media and telecom bankers Ihsan Essaid and Cameron Lester while Dhiren Shah joined the sponsors group.

PJT was ranked 29th in the Thomson Reuters M&A leagues table in 2015, advising on $74 billion of transactions, up from 62nd in 2014 on $15.2 billion of transactions. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York Editing by W Simon)