Credit Suisse names Americas energy banking heads

April 3 Credit Suisse Group appointed
two new heads of its oil and gas and power and renewables
investment banking businesses for the Americas, according to a
memo the bank sent out to its staff on Monday.
Tim Perry was named the bank's new head of oil and natural
gas for the Americas, which he adds to his current role as head
of Credit Suisse's Houston office.
Ray Wood was named head of power and renewables for the
Americas on top of his current position as global head of
renewables.
Perry and Wood report to Osmar Abib and Jamie Welch, global
co-heads of Credit Suisse's energy investment banking group, the
memo said.
A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo. The bank's recent oil and power deals include advising PPL
Corp on two deals worth roughly $13 billion total in
2010 and 2011 and Energy Transfer Equity LP on its
takeover of Southern Union.