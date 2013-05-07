Credit Suisse names UK banker vice chair of EMEA investment banking

May 7 Credit Suisse investment banker
Sebastian Grigg has been appointed vice chairman of the bank's
EMEA investment banking department after having spent six years
at the helm of the company's UK investment banking team.
Grigg's appointment takes effect immediately and his new
role will focus on "existing clients and the further development
of our client franchise," according to an internal Credit Suisse
memo announcing the appointment and seen by Reuters.
Grigg, who began his career at Lazard, was hired by Credit
Suisse in 2007 after having spent a decade at Goldman Sachs
where he advised companies such as BSkyB, EMI
Group and WPP Group.
"Since joining Credit Suisse in 2007, Sebastian has
successfully led our UK banking business, developing
relationships with large UK corporations and the UK Government
through a period of challenging market conditions and a
tightening UK regulatory environment," the memo said.
A source familiar with the matter said Charles Donald and
Jonathan Grundy would succeed Grigg.
Donald joined Credit Suisse in 2009 from Nomura where he had
been head of British investment banking, while Grundy was hired
the same year as head of energy for the EMEA region from Merrill
Lynch Bank of America.
News of Grigg's appointment comes just a week after the
Swiss bank - ranked sixth in terms of investment banking revenue
in EMEA in 2012 according to Thomson Reuters data - named Marisa
Drew and Ewen Stevenson to jointly lead its European investment
banking business.