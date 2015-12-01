版本:
MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints Koichi Ito managing director in Japan

Dec 1 Credit Suisse appointed Koichi Ito managing director, head of investment banking and capital markets for Japan.

Ito, based in Tokyo, was most recently with SMBC Nikko Securities, where he headed the general trading firms and financial sponsors group and was also managing director of mergers and acquisitions. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

