MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints Koichi Ito managing director in Japan

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 1 Credit Suisse appointed Koichi Ito managing director, head of investment banking and capital markets for Japan.
Ito, based in Tokyo, was most recently with SMBC Nikko Securities, where he headed the general trading firms and financial sponsors group and was also managing director of mergers and acquisitions. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage:
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: