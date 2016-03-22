MOVES-Credit Suisse sponsors co-head to join Goldman Sachs -sources

| March 22
March 22 Sarah-Marie Martin has resigned as
co-head of Credit Suisse Group AG's Americas financial
sponsors group, which focuses on private equity firms, to join
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, people familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
Martin's departure comes after Credit Suisse passed on
financing several leveraged buyouts this year, including Apollo
Global Management LLC's $6.9 billion acquisition of home
security company ADT Corp, as a rout in high-yield bonds
and loans weighed on its ability to sell them on.
There is, however, no suggestion that Martin's move was
driven by dissatisfaction with Credit Suisse. She will join
Goldman's financial sponsors group in New York as a partner and
report to the global head of that team, Alison Mass, the sources
said.
Martin, who spearheaded Credit Suisse's relationships with
several buyout firms, including Carlyle Group LP and
Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC, will serve a 'gardening' leave of
several months before starting officially at Goldman later this
year, the sources added.
The sources asked not to be identified because Martin's move
is not yet public. Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse declined to
comment, while Martin did not respond to a request for comment.
A mother of five children who in 2015 was named Working
Mother magazine's 'Working Mother of the Year', Martin joined
Credit Suisse First Boston in 1995 as an investment banking
analyst.
Most recently, she co-headed Credit Suisse's Americas
financial sponsors group alongside Tom Davidov and managed a
team of 50 people.
Several banks are seeing more turnover in their sponsor and
leveraged finance teams in the aftermath of the jitters in the
junk debt markets. Kevin Lockhart, global head of Jefferies
Group LLC's leveraged finance, and Adam Sokoloff, global head of
the bank's sponsors group, departed earlier this month after
Jefferies restructured those teams, sources told Reuters at the
time.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Stone in New York)