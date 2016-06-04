MOVES-Credit Suisse M&A chairman DeNunzio joins Wells Fargo -sources

| June 3
June 3 Longtime Credit Suisse Group AG
investment banker David DeNunzio is leaving the Swiss bank to
become global head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) at Wells
Fargo & Co, according to people familiar with the
matter.
DeNunzio was formerly the global chairman of M&A at Credit
Suisse.
At Wells Fargo, DeNunzio will partner with Sam Farnham, an
investment banker who will be promoted to become head of M&A in
the Americas, the people added, requesting not to be named
because the moves have not yet been announced.
Farnham was formerly head of middle market investment
banking. John Laughlin, the former head of M&A, will become a
vice chairman of M&A, according to the people.
Representatives from Wells Fargo and Credit Suisse declined
to comment. Bloomberg first reported the news on Friday.
DeNunzio worked at Credit Suisse for more than 25 years and
had been global chairman of M&A since 2012. He joined the M&A
group of the First Boston Corp in 1989, a year before it was
merged into Credit Suisse, after nine years at Kidder, Peabody &
Co.
Wells Fargo, a San Francisco-based lender known for its
retail banking business, is a relatively small player in
investment banking compared to other U.S. giants JPMorgan Chase
& Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp.
It is bulking up its practice, however, and has started to
land larger deals. In March, Wells Fargo was named sole adviser
to TransCanada Corp on its acquisition of Columbia Pipeline
Group, a deal worth $13 billion including debt, putting it on
track for its biggest fees from a single deal since at least
2000, according to data from Thomson Reuters and Freeman
Consulting Services.
Credit Suisse has seen several bankers depart in recent
months. Last month it lost a managing director in New York who
went to Goldman Sachs Group Inc, five bankers in San
Francisco who joined Jefferies LLC and two in Chicago who were
hired at Macquarie Group Ltd.
Credit Suisse has also hired three bankers this year,
including Marco Chisari and Haidee Lee, who start in July.
Chisari will focus on technology M&A while Lee will be head of
sellside M&A Americas. Jason Truman, a healthcare banker,
started at Credit Suisse in February.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Bill
Rigby)