Credit Suisse loses bid to narrow National Century trial

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Corp announces Q4 revenue C$6.4 mln
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
Jan 31 Credit Suisse Group Inc lost its bid to sever National Century Financial Enterprises Inc co-founder Lance Poulsen as a defendant in an upcoming scheduled trial over fraud at the health care services company a decade ago.
Thursday's decision by U.S. District Judge James Graham increases the potential that evidence harmful to the Swiss bank's defense may be introduced at the trial, where Credit Suisse faces a potential $2 billion of exposure.
The state of Arizona, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Lloyds TSB Bank Plc, MetLife Inc, Allianz SE's Pimco unit and other bondholders accused Credit Suisse, once a placement agent for National Century bonds, of deceiving them about that company and missing its estimated $2.9 billion fraud.
Poulsen co-founded National Century in 1990, and is the only other defendant remaining in the case. He is serving a 30-year prison term and is presumed insolvent.
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge on Tuesday significantly narrowed private litigation accusing several big banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring to suppress platinum and palladium prices.