UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse fails to narrow Nat'l Century fraud trial

* Bank tried to sever claims against ex-National Century CEO
* Credit Suisse accused of missing fraud, could owe $2 bln
* Ex-National Century chief serving 30-year prison term
* Credit Suisse says U.S. alleged no wrongdoing by bank
By Jonathan Stempel
Jan 31 Credit Suisse Group Inc lost
its bid to be tried separately from convicted National Century
Financial Enterprises Inc co-founder Lance Poulsen in an
upcoming $2 billion civil trial over fraud at the healthcare
financier a decade ago.
The decision released Thursday by U.S. District Judge James
Graham means that more evidence harmful to the Swiss bank's
defense against bondholders could be introduced at the trial,
which is scheduled to begin on April 1.
Credit Suisse had contended that it was prejudicial to leave
Poulsen as the only other defendant in the case, which it said
could allow jurors to associate it with a convicted felon.
The bank was sued for fraud and conspiracy by the state of
Arizona, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Lloyds TSB Bank
Plc, MetLife Inc, Allianz SE's Pimco
unit and other investors that bought National Century notes from
1998 to 2002.
These investors said Credit Suisse sold the notes and
defended their creditworthiness despite knowing that National
Century misused investor funds and while missing red flags that
Poulsen had been masterminding a $2.9 billion fraud.
"U.S. authorities investigated this matter many years ago
and brought charges against those responsible," Credit Suisse
spokesman Drew Benson said in an email. "Neither Credit Suisse
nor any of its employees were accused of any wrongdoing."
National Century had helped finance clinics, hospitals and
other service providers and bought accounts receivable from them
with money it got by selling notes to investors.
But the Dublin, Ohio-based company filed for bankruptcy
protection in November 2002, and several executives were later
convicted of crimes.
Poulsen, 69, who had been chief executive, was convicted of
fraud, conspiracy and money laundering in 2008 and is now
serving a 30-year prison term.
Graham said Credit Suisse did not show it would be
prejudicial to include Poulsen as a co-defendant, given some
overlap in the claims against both. He also said a joint trial
would save time and make it easier to apportion fault.
The judge added that both sides have signaled a willingness
to resolve some issues about Poulsen's liability ahead of a
trial, and that he is "hopeful" they can do so.
Last Friday, Graham ruled that under New York law, a jury
could hold Credit Suisse fully responsible for Poulsen's
wrongdoing if it found they jointly caused bondholder losses.
Poulsen is considered insolvent.
Graham normally sits in Columbus, Ohio, but the bondholder
litigation is being handled in Manhattan federal court.
The cases, all in the U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, are Crown Cork & Seal Co et al v. Credit Suisse
First Boston Corp et al, No. 12-05803; Arizona v. Credit Suisse
First Boston Corp et al, No. 12-05804; City of Chandler et al v.
Bank One NA et al, No. 12-05805; Lloyds TSB Bank Plc v. Bank One
NA et al, No. 12-07263; and Metropolitan Life Insurance Co et al
v. Bank One et al, No. 12-07264.