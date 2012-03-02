Credit Suisse to face National Century fraud case

March 2 A federal judge on Friday rejected
Credit Suisse Group Inc's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by
National Century Financial Enterprises bondholders that accused
the Swiss bank of missing the health care finance company's more
than $2 billion fraud.
U.S. District Judge James Graham said bondholders who held
nearly $2 billion of National Century "have submitted sufficient
evidence in support of their fraud-based claims to create
genuine issues of material fact."
He refused Credit Suisse's request to dismiss several groups
of claims, including some raised by MetLife Inc and
Allianz SE's Pimco unit. Other claims were dismissed.
The bondholders claimed that Credit Suisse sold them nearly
$2 billion of National Century notes, even though it knew or
should have known about the fraud, and that the offering
materials for the debt did not describe how National Century
actually operated.