CORRECTED-Credit Suisse CEO Dougan pay rises by one-third to 7.77 mln Sfr

ZURICH, March 22 Pay for Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan rose by more than one third to 7.77 million Swiss francs ($8.22 million) in 2012, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

Credit Suisse's top earner two years running was Robert Shafir, promoted to co-head of the newly merged private bank and asset management unit in November. Shafir's overall pay was 10.59 million francs last year, from 8.5 million francs a year earlier.

The pay figures were made public in Credit Suisse's annual report, which was published on Friday.

($1 = 0.9456 Swiss francs)