CORRECTED-Credit Suisse CEO Dougan pay rises by one-third to 7.77 mln Sfr

European shares recover, boosted by results and deal-making
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
(Corrects Shafir's year-ago pay in second paragraph)
ZURICH, March 22 Pay for Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan rose by more than one third to 7.77 million Swiss francs ($8.22 million) in 2012, the Swiss bank said on Friday.
Credit Suisse's top earner two years running was Robert Shafir, promoted to co-head of the newly merged private bank and asset management unit in November. Shafir's overall pay was 10.59 million francs last year, from 8.5 million francs a year earlier.
The pay figures were made public in Credit Suisse's annual report, which was published on Friday.
($1 = 0.9456 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
KHOBAR/DUBAI, March 28 Citigroup has formally applied for a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a major move to return to the country after a roughly thirteen year absence.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.