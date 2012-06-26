Credit Suisse to move top Asia prime brokerage exec to Boston

HONG KONG, June 26 Credit Suisse will move Benjamin Happ, the head of capital services for its prime brokerage unit in the Asia-Pacific, to Boston, sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources, which would not be identified because the information was confidential, declined to say who will replace Happ in Hong Kong.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment.

Happ had joined the Swiss bank in Hong Kong as a director in mid-2009 from alternative investment manager Abax Global Capital, where he headed business development.

Prior to that, Happ had worked at Morgan Stanley in New York at its investment management and prime brokerage divisions.

Credit Suisse, ranked the No. 3 prime broker in the Asia-Pacific by industry tracker AsiaHedge, is also moving Kevin Meehan, its head of prime services coverage for the region, to London to take on the role of global head of its prime fund services business, two sources told Reuters earlier this month.

Meehan will be replaced by Myo Schollum, the Swiss bank's head of Asia prime brokerage sales, in Hong Kong, the sources had said.

Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds. Click here for their ranking and assets under management in Asia: