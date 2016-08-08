Credit Suisse caps Zurich property sales by offloading prime site

ZURICH Aug 8 Credit Suisse has capped
a series of downtown Zurich property divestments with the sale
of a building on the up-market Bahnhofstrasse to investment fund
Swiss Prime Anlagestiftung.
The sale was for more than 100 million Swiss francs ($102
million), the finnews.ch financial website reported on Monday.
A spokesman for Switzerland's second-biggest bank confirmed
the sale but gave no financial details other than to say it
would be booked in the third quarter as a sale-and-leaseback
transaction. He gave no reason for the sale.
Swiss Prime Anlagestiftung, managed by Swiss Prime Site
, also confirmed the transaction.
Credit Suisse, which made a second-quarter profit of 170
million francs, is in the midst of a revamp under Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam to focus more on wealth management and
cut back on investment banking.
It has dismissed market speculation it may need fresh equity
after a 6 billion franc capital raising round last year and
plans to float part of its Swiss business, which the bank hopes
will raise 2 billion to 4 billion francs.
The Leuenhof property -- once headquarters of Bank Leu,
which was absorbed into Credit Suisse in 2012 -- now houses
offices, luxury shops and a cafe.
($1 = 0.9828 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by Alexander Smith)