Credit Suisse cuts 1,000 London jobs as turnaround gains traction

LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has cut more than 1,000 jobs in London this year as part of chief executive Tidjane Thiam's turnaround plan, which showed signs of progress last quarter as he cut costs, risks and the size of the investment bank.

Credit Suisse on Thursday reported a surprise profit in the second quarter and Thiam said progress had been made to reduce costs and risks, "rightsize" the investment bank, improve capital and generate growth.

"I never want to declare victory after two quarters," Thiam told reporters on a conference call. "All we're saying is things are moving in the right direction and we're fixing a lot of problems that developed over a long period of time."

Credit Suisse reported pre-tax income of SFr199m for the second quarter, swinging from a loss of SFr484m in the previous quarter, but down 88% from a SFr1.66bn profit in the second quarter of 2015.

Morgan Stanley analyst Huw van Steenis said the results beat low expectations due to lower costs, but its return on tangible equity of 1.7% "still shows revenue and business model challenge persists".

The bank's shares rose at the open, but were down 2% by midday, in line with a weak European banking sector.

The results marked the first green shoots for Thiam's strategy, who took over a year ago and aims to slim down the investment bank, focus more on wealth management and cut at least SFr4.3bn in costs.

The global markets unit made a pre-tax profit of SFr154m in the quarter, from a SFr198m loss in the first quarter but down from SFr391m a year ago. Its revenues fell 15% from a year ago to SFr1.63bn.

Investment banking and capital markets (IBCM) made a pre-tax profit of SFr135m, compared with a SFr62m loss the previous quarter and a SFr145m profit last year. Its revenues fell 4% from a year ago to SFr543m.

Thiam said IBCM remains core to his strategy and clients, but his plan to shrink the capital-intensive global markets business is expected to see about 2,000 more jobs go. The bank has cut 1,400 global markets jobs this year, reducing employees to 11,620 at the end of June.

Most of those have been in London, including contracting and consulting staff and back office jobs that can be located more cheaply elsewhere.

CFO David Mathers said headcount in London had dropped to just over 8,000 this year from 9,265.

The bank said it was too early to restructure operations due to Britain's decision to leave the European Union, which it said would take several years to play out and might only have a modest impact.

"London is an important business for us as part of our global operations. The group of clients that rely on passporting into the EU is a significant but not critical part of that business," Mathers said. "You shouldn't take it out of proportion."

Credit Suisse also set up a branch in Dublin in December to handle much of its prime services business. Mathers said that and its operations in Luxembourg give it options to respond to any changes in UK financial passporting rules.

IBCM CORE

Credit Suisse said the fall in global markets' revenues reflected the acceleration in reducing its size with sales of assets and closing of positions, transfers of portfolios to the bank's non-core unit, and restructuring.

It said it had already achieved its year-end goal of cutting the unit's risk-weighted assets to less than US$60bn, and it had reduced the risk profile of the business by 50%, helped by the sale of its US distressed trading portfolio and reducing holdings of illiquid assets.

Thiam said the plan would make the business more flexible, efficient and stronger to cope with the tougher economic and regulatory landscape.

For IBCM, Thiam reiterated his plan to expand equity capital markets and M&A advisory and maintain a leading position in leveraged finance. He said the bank was gaining market share in areas it wants to focus on.

Its advisory revenues fell 7% from a year ago to US$183m and ECM fees fell 28% to US$97m, but the bank said both areas outperformed rivals and it took market share.

Debt underwriting revenues rose 13% on the year, driven by higher investment-grade revenues.

In Asia-Pacific, the bank's income before tax of SFr206m was down 22% on the first quarter and down 44% year-on-year.

Asia-Pacific investment banking revenues, which are reported separately, were SFr574m, down 2% on the previous quarter after a one-third drop in fixed income sales and trading business, which the bank blamed on lower demand for rates products.

Underwriting and advisory revenues rebounded 39% on the quarter to SFr100m, up 22% on the year.

Helman Sitohang, Asia-Pacific CEO, told reporters the firm had made a "big improvement" in equity underwriting and M&A advisory, especially in Australia, South Korea and India. (Reporting by Steve Slater in London and Steve Garton in Hong Kong)