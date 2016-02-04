UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse posts first loss since 2008, sees tough markets

* 2015 net loss 2.94 bln Sfr vs poll median 2.12 bln

* Books Q4 impairment charge of 3.8 bln Sfr amid revamp

* Says market conditions remain challenging (Adds market reaction)

By Michael Shields

ZURICH, Feb 4 Credit Suisse reported its first full-year loss since 2008 as it booked a big impairment charge for its investment banking business under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam.

"Market conditions in January 2016 have remained challenging and we expect markets to remain volatile throughout the remainder of the first quarter of 2016 as macroeconomic issues persist," Thiam, CEO since July, said on Thursday.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank posted a 2015 net loss of 2.94 billion Swiss francs ($2.92 billion), worse than the median estimate of a 2.12 billion loss in a Reuters poll.

As well flagged, it booked a goodwill impairment charge of 3.8 billion francs in the fourth quarter as a result of the new strategic direction Thiam is implementing to focus more on wealth management and less on investment banking.

The impairment was mostly related to the acquisition of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette in 2000, it said.

Its shares were indicated 2 percent lower in pre-market trade.

JP Morgan Cazenove analysts called the results "very messy", with an underlying loss before tax versus market expectations of a profit. The bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.4 percent also lagged consensus even after a 6 billion franc capital raising last year, it noted.

Credit Suisse said it had accelerated cost savings so that it had taken action on 34 percent of the measures planned by 2018, or 1.2 billion of the targeted 3.5 billion francs.

In October, Thiam embarked on the biggest overhaul of Credit Suisse in almost a decade. He has raised fresh equity from investors, increased its bet on wealth management, slimmed down its investment bank and cut jobs.

Just over four months on, many analysts are still unsure how Credit Suisse will hit growth targets, which include more than doubling Asia Pacific pretax income by 2018.

($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Editing by Oliver Hirt and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Mark Potter)