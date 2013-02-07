Credit Suisse lifts cost-cutting goal after swings to Q4 profit

ZURICH Feb 7 Credit Suisse said on Thursday it will cut more costs than expected, after swinging to a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit.

The Zurich-based bank said it will slash spending by 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.83 billion) by the end of 2015, up from a previously-announced 4 billion.

Fourth-quarter net profit of 397 million francs missed analyst forecasts, which averaged 645 million francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9105 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)