Credit Suisse lifts cost-cutting goal after swings to Q4 profit

ZURICH Feb 7 Credit Suisse said on Thursday it will cut more costs than expected, after swinging to a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit.
The Zurich-based bank said it will slash spending by 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.83 billion) by the end of 2015, up from a previously-announced 4 billion.
Fourth-quarter net profit of 397 million francs missed analyst forecasts, which averaged 645 million francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9105 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
