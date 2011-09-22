CS chairman stands behind investment bank-paper

* CS chairman says board backs integrated bank

* Investment bank essential in emerging markets

* CS reviewing every business, every country

* Review complete this year, no more job cuts currently planned

* "Zero tolerance" policy in offshore business

ZURICH, Sept 22 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner rejected calls to split off the group's investment bank, saying in a magazine interview it was essential for serving the needs of wealthy private banking clients.

"It would be the wrong solution to simply stop with investment banking or split it off. The board agrees on that," Rohner told Bilanz magazine, according to an advance copy of an interview due to be published on Friday.

After UBS AG's statement last week that its investment bank lost $2.3 billion on alleged rogue trades, some Swiss politicians have called for UBS and Credit Suisse to either give up investment banking or ringfence it from the rest of the business.

"One cannot run a global wealth management business of the size and form that we have built up without a capital market business and investment banking," Rohner was quoted saying.

"Investment banking involves significantly more than proprietary trading, even if that is often forgotten in the public discussion," he said, pointing to entrepreneurial clients in emerging markets who demanded capital markets know-how.

"Our integrated business model with its combination of global wealth management and a capital markets business oriented towards customers will be a significant advantage in future, precisely in growth markets," he said.

LOT OF CAPITAL

But Rohner admitted that the downturn in the global economy was forcing Credit Suisse to review all its businesses.

"We will look at every single business areas. On the one hand geographically: we will no longer pursue every business in every country. Then we will look at the kind of business," he said, noting fixed income needed a lot of capital.

"We will analyse which businesses are useful for our integrated model and whether they can be sustainably run with an acceptable volatility and attractive returns," he said.

Rohner, promoted from vice-chairman this year, said this review should be completed by the end of the year but there were no current plans for more job cuts beyond the 2,000 announced after poor second-quarter results.

He said Chief Executive Brady Dougan was the right man to lead the restructuring, calling him "extremely competent, experienced and full of integrity".

He also defended the bank's handling of offshore business with U.S. clients, saying it had a "zero tolerance" policy.

"We consistently introduced cross-border rules, tougher than everybody else. We even lost employees to other banks due to our strict stance," he said.

Credit Suisse is the target of a formal U.S. tax probe, and a number of current employees and former employees have been charged with helping U.S. citizens dodge U.S. taxes.

On Monday, Credit Suisse agreed to pay a fine of 150 million euros to end an investigation of its employees in Germany over allegations that they helped citizens dodge taxes. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)