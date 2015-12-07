UPDATE 1-SEC to accuse Credit Suisse of inflating AUM reports - FT

(Adds details)
Dec 7 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is preparing to file charges against Credit Suisse
Group AG for inflating reports of assets under
management in its private bank, the Financial Times reported,
citing people familiar with the case.
The SEC will allege that Credit Suisse at times improperly
counted client assets in the Americas as net new assets for the
Swiss private bank from 2012, the FT said. (on.ft.com/1XW2OcG)
The SEC and Credit Suisse declined to comment.
As talks between the bank and the SEC over potential civil
charges continue, a person familiar with the bank's negotiating
position stressed that the bank had not broken any accounting
rules, the newspaper reported.
The allegations were raised in February 2014, when the
Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations cited emails
from the bank's staff asking whether money could be booked in a
different region to make end-quarter numbers look better. (reut.rs/1PQx6P3)
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)