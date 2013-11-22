Former Credit Suisse trader Serageldin gets 30-month sentence

UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
NEW YORK Nov 22 A former Credit Suisse Group AG trader was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Friday for his role in a scheme to artificially inflate subprime mortgage bond prices.
Kareem Serageldin, the bank's former global head of structured credit, had pleaded guilty in federal court in New York to conspiracy to falsify books and records in April.
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.