2013年 11月 23日

Former Credit Suisse trader Serageldin gets 30-month sentence

NEW YORK Nov 22 A former Credit Suisse Group AG trader was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Friday for his role in a scheme to artificially inflate subprime mortgage bond prices.

Kareem Serageldin, the bank's former global head of structured credit, had pleaded guilty in federal court in New York to conspiracy to falsify books and records in April.
