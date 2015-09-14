Credit Suisse to pay $80 mln to settle dark pool allegations-Bbg

Sept 14 Credit Suisse Group AG will pay more than $80 million to settle allegations that it did not disclose how it operated its dark pool private share trading exchange to clients, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Swiss bank will pay more than $50 million in fines and disgorgement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and about $30 million to the New York Attorney General, the news agency reported. (bloom.bg/1KaOp7U)

SEC and Credit Suisse representatives declined to comment. Officials at the New York Attorney General's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dark pools are anonymous trading venues and do not display pretrade information. The anonymity is meant to help institutional investors trade large blocks of shares without the market moving against them. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Ted Kerr)