UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse to pay $80 mln to settle dark pool allegations-Bbg

(Adds background)
Sept 14 Credit Suisse Group AG will
pay more than $80 million to settle allegations that it did not
disclose how it operated its dark pool private share trading
exchange to clients, Bloomberg reported, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
The Swiss bank will pay more than $50 million in fines and
disgorgement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and
about $30 million to the New York Attorney General, the news
agency reported. (bloom.bg/1KaOp7U)
SEC and Credit Suisse representatives declined to comment.
Officials at the New York Attorney General's office did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dark pools are anonymous trading venues and do not display
pretrade information. The anonymity is meant to help
institutional investors trade large blocks of shares without the
market moving against them.
The SEC has been looking into whether Credit Suisse's
Crossfinder platform, the largest alternative trading system in
the United States, provided an improper advantage to
high-frequency traders, among other allegations, Bloomberg
reported.
The New York attorney general brought a lawsuit against
Barclays Plc in June 2014, accusing the British bank of
misleading clients in its dark pool.
Barclays is fighting the case in court.
In August, brokerage firm Investment Technology Group Inc
agreed to pay $20.3 million to settle SEC charges that
it ran a secret trading desk that profited from confidential
customer information in its dark pool.
In January, UBS Group AG agreed to pay $14.4
million to settle SEC charges related to its dark pool.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Ted Kerr)