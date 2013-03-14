Credit Suisse settles National Century Financial lawsuit

BRIEF-Tornos Holding notes increase in order intake in Q1 2017
* Said on Wednesday demand for Tornos products rose significantly in the first quarter of 2017
ZURICH, March 14 Credit Suisse said on Thursday it settled a lawsuit brought in connection with National Century Financial Enterprises, which went bankrupt in 2002.
The settlement will shave 134 million Swiss francs ($140.79 million) off its fourth quarter profit, which the Swiss bank has already reported.
"This agreement represents a full and final settlement in respect of this noteholder litigation against Credit Suisse," Credit Suisse said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9518 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Said on Wednesday demand for Tornos products rose significantly in the first quarter of 2017
* Said on Wednesday will not propose a further dividend payment to the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of 22 May 2017
* Says Zurich completes acquisition of Cover-More Source text for Eikon: [https://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2017/2017-0413-01 ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)