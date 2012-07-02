SNB not demanding cap hike for C.Suisse-paper

* SNB wants Credit Suisse to boost total capital position
* CoCo bonds already issued count, rather than planned ones
* Jordan says SNB report taken out of context
ZURICH, July 2 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is
not demanding Credit Suisse raise new equity to boost
its capital, and would count contingent convertible bonds or
CoCos if they had already been issued, Chairman Thomas Jordan
was quoted as saying on Monday.
The SNB sent Credit Suisse shares tumbling 10 percent on
June 14 when it said the bank should boost its loss-absorbing
capital base this year by cutting risk, suspending dividends or
issuing shares.
"We did not demand the issue of shares for Credit Suisse but
the improvement of the capital situation overall," Jordan told
Germany's Handelsblatt business daily, in an interview released
ahead of publication on Tuesday.
"So-called CoCo bonds also count for us as loss-absorbing
capital. But we only consider bonds already issued, which can
really already absorb losses, and not those that are planned in
the future," he added.
Two Swiss newspapers have reported Credit Suisse is working
on bringing forward from 2013 the planned issue of 6 billion
Swiss francs ($6.3 billion) of CoCos to the Olayan family and
Qatari fund, the bank's biggest existing
shareholders.
Credit Suisse has declined to comment on those reports.
Asked whether the SNB had made the situation harder for the
bank and its Chief Executive Brady Dougan, Jordan said the SNB's
financial stability report had been taken out of context.
"It is a shame that our report was received very one-sidedly
in the media. We also pointed to the strengths of our big banks,
for example that the Swiss banks are hardly engaged in the
peripheral states of the euro zone and have done a lot to cut
risk already," he added.