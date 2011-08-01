UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse hires former Citadel banker Stine

* Stine named vice chairman, global financial institutions
NEW YORK Aug 1 Credit Suisse CSGN.VX hired
veteran investment banker Craig Stine as vice chairman of the
global financial institutions group, according to an internal
memo on Monday.
Stine, known for his investment banking work in specialty
finance, was most recently co-head of investment banking and
head of the financial institutions practice at Citadel
Securities.
Before that, he spent 17 years at Citigroup Inc (C.N),
finishing his career there as co-head of the North American
financial institutions group.
Stine has advised on transactions for companies including
American Express Co (AXP.N), Capital One Financial Corp
(COF.N), CIT Group (CIT.N), CapitalSource Inc CSE.N and SLM
Corp SLM.N.
A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal; editing by John Wallace)