UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse hires former Citadel banker Stine

* Stine named vice chairman, global financial institutions

* Stine was at Citadel previously

NEW YORK Aug 1 Credit Suisse CSGN.VX hired veteran investment banker Craig Stine as vice chairman of the global financial institutions group, according to an internal memo on Monday.

Stine, known for his investment banking work in specialty finance, was most recently co-head of investment banking and head of the financial institutions practice at Citadel Securities.

Before that, he spent 17 years at Citigroup Inc (C.N), finishing his career there as co-head of the North American financial institutions group.

Stine has advised on transactions for companies including American Express Co (AXP.N), Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N), CIT Group (CIT.N), CapitalSource Inc CSE.N and SLM Corp SLM.N.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal; editing by John Wallace)