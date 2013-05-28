Credit Suisse warns of U.S. tax spat escalation if talks fail

ZURICH May 28 Credit Suisse's
chairman warned that a long-running tax dispute with the United
States over hidden Swiss bank accounts could easily escalate and
spill over to rivals if not settled.
"What looks to be a painful solution at first glance is
better for everyone than none at all," Urs Rohner was quoted as
telling the Neue Zuercher Zeitung daily on Tuesday.
Rohner's comments come as the Swiss government said it hopes
it is nearing a deal with U.S. authorities over Swiss banks
accused of helping wealthy Americans evade billions of dollars
of tax.
Rohner suggested a settlement still hangs in the balance.
"Should the efforts to settle fail after nearly three years
of intense negotiating, it could lead to an escalation of the
fight. I can only warn of this," Rohner said.
Credit Suisse is one of roughly a dozen banks being targeted
directly by U.S. authorities following a landmark $780 million
settlement with UBS in 2009 for helping Americans
evade taxes.
The UBS deal, coupled with scores of wealthy Americans who
have come clean to the Internal Revenue Service under a series
of amnesties, has given U.S. authorities ample information to
pursue a second wave of Swiss banks.