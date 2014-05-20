版本:
Credit Suisse sees no impact on business from U.S. tax settlement

ZURICH May 20 Credit Suisse has seen no material impact on its business from a U.S. settlement for helping wealthy Americans evade taxes, the bank's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"We expect no material impact on our operational or business capabilities" the Swiss bank's CFO David Mathers told journalists and analysts on a call. (Reporting by Katharina Bart. Writing by Caroline Copley.)
