Credit Suisse hires JPMorgan banker for oil and gas group

April 25 Credit Suisse Group AG has
hired Chris Conoscenti from JPMorgan Chase & Co to be
the managing director for its oil and gas group in the Americas,
according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
Conoscenti, who worked at JPMorgan for 13 years and was
managing director of the firm's oil and gas group, will be based
in Houston and start his new role in July, the memo showed.
A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
Conoscenti will focus on exploration and production clients
in Credit Suisse's Americas Oil and Gas group, reporting to its
co-heads, Brian McCabe and Tim Perry.
(Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Paul Simao)