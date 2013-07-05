Swiss court allows Credit Suisse to hand client data to US

* Supreme Court rejects appeal against lower court decision
* Swiss government trying to settle US tax probes of banks
* US patience seen wearing thin, threatening indictments
ZURICH, July 5 Switzerland's top court has ruled
that the government can transfer the bank records of an American
client of Credit Suisse to the U.S. tax authorities,
giving a boost to the country's efforts to end U.S.
investigations of Swiss banks.
The Swiss Federal Supreme Court said in a statement on
Friday it had rejected an appeal against a lower court's
decision, ruling that requests for such assistance were
admissible in cases of suspected tax fraud.
The ruling comes as the Swiss government is trying to seal a
deal to end U.S. investigations into the country's banks. The
deal is expected to result in fines totalling up to $10 billion
and the transfer of names of Americans suspected of evading tax.
The United States submitted a fresh request to Switzerland
last year for information on former Credit Suisse clients
suspected of cheating on their U.S. taxes, after an earlier
attempt was blocked by a Swiss court.
Credit Suisse is among more than a dozen banks under formal
U.S. investigation, including Julius Baer, the Swiss
arm of Britain's HSBC, privately held Pictet and
state-backed regional banks Zuercher and Basler.
The Swiss government agreed on Wednesday that banks could
seek permission to help them to avoid U.S. criminal charges by
handing over data including on bank staff, though they would not
be allowed to hand over client names directly.
The government will consider U.S. requests for information
on clients under existing double taxation treaties, as in the
case the Supreme Court just ruled on.
But Swiss officials have warned that U.S. patience could
start running out - potentially triggering the indictment of a
bank - if the handover of information on clients and bank staff
keeps getting held up in the courts.
Last month, a Swiss court ordered an injunction halting the
transfer of a former Credit Suisse employee's data to U.S. tax
authorities.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Sophie Walker)