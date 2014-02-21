版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 08:42 BJT

SINGAPORE PRESS-Credit Suisse opens new wealth institute in Singapore-Straits Times

Swiss bank Credit Suisse has opened a new wealth institute in Singapore, its first in the Asia-Pacific region, the Straits Times reported.

The institute at One Raffles Link will train staff members locally and from across the bank's regional and global network. It will also host educational sessions for clients on issues related to managing their wealth.

Singapore is seen as Asia's top wealth management centre and a regional headquarter for top global private banks. (link.reuters.com/rar96v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
