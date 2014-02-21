SINGAPORE PRESS-Credit Suisse opens new wealth institute in Singapore-Straits Times

Swiss bank Credit Suisse has opened a new wealth
institute in Singapore, its first in the Asia-Pacific region,
the Straits Times reported.
The institute at One Raffles Link will train staff members
locally and from across the bank's regional and global network.
It will also host educational sessions for clients on issues
related to managing their wealth.
Singapore is seen as Asia's top wealth management centre and
a regional headquarter for top global private banks. (link.reuters.com/rar96v)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)