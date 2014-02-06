版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 14:56 BJT

BRIEF-CSuisse says found nothing "untoward" in FX probe

ZURICH Feb 6 Credit Suisse Group AG : * CFO says cannot give timeline for resolution to US tax probe * CFO says "timing not really under our control" for settlement to U.S. tax

probe * CFO says not found anything untoward after conducting internal probe into

forex dealings
