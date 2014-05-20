版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 5月 20日 星期二 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-CSuisse shares indicated up 0.8 after guilty plea

ZURICH May 20 Credit Suisse Group AG : * Shares indicated 0.8 percent higher pre-market following guilty plea in U.S.

tax matter, $2.5 billion fine
