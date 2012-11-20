版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 20日 星期二 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Suisse shares fall after restructuring

ZURICH Nov 20 Credit Suisse Group AG : * Shares fall 2.4 percent after the bank announced the reorganisation of its asset management unit.

