版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 23:21 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Suisse loses bid to sever ex-National Century CEO from trial

Jan 31 Credit Suisse Group AG : * Loses bid to sever ex-national century CEO lance poulsen as defendant from

scheduled trial--court ruling * Judge says Credit Suisse has not sufficiently shown it would be prejudiced by

inclusion of poulsen as defendant

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐