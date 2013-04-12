版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 23:57 BJT

BRIEF-Ex-Credit Suisse trader pleads guilty to conspiracy in MBS price inflation case

April 12 Credit Suisse Group AG : * Former Credit Suisse Group AG trader kareem serageldin pleads

guilty to conspiracy charge in mortgage securities pricing case--U.S. court

hearing * Serageldin pleads guilty to conspiracy to falsify books and records, in

Manhattan federal court

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐