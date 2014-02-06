版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Credit Suisse indicated to fall after FY misses poll

ZURICH Feb 6 Credit Suisse Group AG : * Shares indicated to open 1.5 percent lower after FY results miss expectations
