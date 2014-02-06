版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-Credit Suisse shares fall after FY results miss

ZURICH Feb 6 Credit Suisse Group AG : * Shares fall 1.3 percent after FY results miss expectations
