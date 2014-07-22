版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 15:15 BJT

BRIEF-CSuisse says US probe does not hamper capabilities

July 22 Credit Suisse Group AG : * CEO says US tax probe does not hamper bank's capabilities to offer client

services
