Credit Suisse posts 390 mln Sfr net litigation provision in Q3

MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Weir head of US par loan trading, hires Rowan
NEW YORK, April 25 Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.
ZURICH Oct 31 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Friday it added a relatively modest net 390 million Swiss francs ($406 million) to its litigation provision in the third quarter, bucking a recent trend of major banks drastically beefing up legal reserves.
The Zurich-based lender made the declaration in its full third-quarter report, published on Friday, after posting its financial results last week.
JPMorgan, UBS and Deutsche Bank each set aside more than $1 billion in the third quarter for extra legal costs, which sources have said is mostly to cover potential fines relating to currency market investigations. (1 US dollar = 0.9600 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
NEW YORK, April 25 Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says determined the final terms of the capital increase by way of a rights offering